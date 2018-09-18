Melvin Grier’s ‘Clothes Encounter’ with fashion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Friday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Behringer-Crawford Museum, Covington

As a photographer for the Cincinnati Post for 33 years, Melvin Grier traveled the world shooting award-winning photos of news events, sports and famous personalities. What many people don’t realize is that he has a secret love for fashion photography.

Cincinnati’s style scene during the 1980s and 1990s is the subject of “Clothes Encounter,” a retrospective of Grier’s personal fashion photos, some never before shown publicly. The exhibit, part of FotoFocus Biennial 2018, will be on display at Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington from Sept. 28 to Nov. 4. It is included in the cost of museum admission and free to FotoFocus Passport holders and BCM members.

An opening reception for “Clothes Encounter,” free to the public, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28. On Oct. 18, Grier will discuss his career and photographs at a brown bag lunch at the museum from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the BCM Education Center. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members.