Fifth Third Foundation made a $1 million gift to the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund – a separate fund within the National Compassion Fund. The fund will benefit people harmed in the Sept. 6 shooting at Fifth Third Bank Tower, Fountain Square. This includes families of persons who were shot as well as those who experienced physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result of the incident.

The fundraising goal for the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund is $2 million. Fifth Third is inviting Cincinnati residents to contribute.

“We have been touched and strengthened by the community rallying around us, and we wanted to do more,” said Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. We know from what we’re hearing from our community that others want to help, too.”

The National Compassion Fund is part of the National Center for Victims of Crime, a charitable organization that provides resources and compensation to victims of mass shootings or terror attacks.

gofundme.com/CincinnatiStrongVictimsFund