Public Media Connect, the regional partnership of CET in Cincinnati and Think TV in Dayton, was recognized with eight Regional Emmy Awards. They were presented at the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ gala Aug. 18.

“We are grateful to receive these Emmy awards from our industry colleagues,” said David Fogarty, Public Media Connect president and CEO. “The awards recognize documentary, performance, weekly series and educational productions that reflect the strength, reach, talent and unique mission of our organization.”

The awards include:

Arts/Entertainment – Feature/Segment: “The Art Show: Cervilio Amador,” Colin Scianamblo, Zachary Kramer, Jason Garrison and Mitchell Webb.

Children/Youth/Teens: “I Can Be Anything I Want to Be, A to Z: Botanist,” Mark Lammers, Gloria Skurski and Ann Rotolante.

Documentary – Cultural/Topical: “Cincinnati Music Hall: The Next Movement,” Richard Wonderling and Donald Hancock.

Informational/Instructional Program: “REACH with STEM Parent Training Video,” Ann Rotolante and Mike Schwartz.

Interview/Discussion Program: “SHOWCASE on the Streetcar – BLINK,” Colin Scianamblo, Barbara Kellar, Jason Garrison, Zachary Kramer, R. Matthew Schwartz, Paul Verhagen and Michael Seppelt.

Interstitial: “Cincinnati Music Hall: The Next Movement – Promo 3,” Richard Wonderling and Jason Wilson.

Editor – Program: “The Art Show: Cervilio Amador,” Michael Seppelt.

Photographer – Program: “Our Ohio: Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works,” Joe Crane.