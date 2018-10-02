Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6-8:30 p.m.

Guests have the opportunity to ride by streetcar or Gest electric carts as they sample participating restaurants in support of La Soupe at WASTEd and the City. Tapas and cocktails will be served as part of a progressive meal at 21 Over-the-Rhine and downtown restaurants along the streetcar route. Food will be prepared with rescued ingredients provided by La Soupe to emphasize that delicious and beautiful meals can be created with food deemed aesthetically imperfect.

Participating restaurants include OTR favorites such as A Tavola, Anchor, The Mercer and Please, as well as downtown’s Jean-Robert’s Table, Via Vite, Orchids and Boca. Other restaurants – including suburban eateries such as La Petite Pierre, The Farmstand, National Exemplar and The Birch – will host pop-ups at select streetcar stops.

The event is presented by Sugar Creek and Kroger.

The cost is $75.

lasoupecincinnati.com