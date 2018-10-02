ToolBank wants your help in recognizing brewers’ good works

The Cincinnati ToolBank will soon present the Fifth Annual Brewers Philanthropy Award, but beer aficionados can weigh in first.

Local beer fans can have a voice in which brewery is recognized. Public voting for the five finalists – Bircus Brewing Company, Braxton Brewing Company, Brink Brewing Company, Grainworks Brewing Company and Urban Artifact – is underway now at http://bit.ly/BrewersPhilanthropyAward.

The award will be presented at the ToolBank’s annual fundraiser, Hammers & Ales, set for Oct. 27 at MadTree Brewing Company.

The Brewers Philanthropy Award honors one tristate brewery for its civic leadership, collaboration and community impact and for its efforts to revive the region’s rich brewing heritage. The award also reflects the values of the ToolBank and its commitment to the community. The organization lends tools to charitable organizations across Greater Cincinnati.

Last year Listermann Brewing Company received the fourth annual BPA. Past winners include Braxton Brewing Company, Madtree Brewing Company and Christian Moerlein Brewing Company.

Tickets are $55 (early bird price).

cincinnatitoolbank.org/events/hammers-and-ales