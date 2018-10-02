This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thursday, Nov. 1, Manor House, Mason

Women Walking West is preparing for the organization’s first gala. Funds raised will support services that help remove barriers facing foreign-born women as they pursue higher education in the U.S.

The evening’s keynote speaker is Judge Marilyn Zayas. The emcee is Norma Rashid.

W3’s strategic plan focuses on breaking down five major barriers: language, social, cultural, academic and financial. Dr. George Sehi founded the organization in 2015 to address these issues. W3 is currently assisting 83 women from 22 different countries.

Support services to eligible foreign-born female students include mentoring opportunities and are free of charge.

The gala is co-chaired by Dena Cranley and Tom Daskalakis, chief administrative officer at West Chester Hospital. Xavier University, Sinclair College and Central Ohio Technical College are sponsoring the gala. Duke Energy, U.S. Bank and Chase Bank are among the other sponsoring institutions.