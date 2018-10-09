Classic Car Cruise-In to converge on park

Sunday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m., Community Park, Milford

Sweet service dogs, classic cars, Cincinnati-style chili, ice cream and craft beer. What’s not to love? All will play a role in this fundraiser.

Classic Car Cruise-In & Coney Dogs for Circle Tail will feature sleek classic cars, service dogs in training, coney dogs and Graeter’s ice cream, as well as beer from Listermann Brewing, raffles, split-the-pot and a scratch-off lottery tree.

For 21 years, Circle Tail, a nonprofit organization, and its volunteers have trained service dogs to help people with physical disabilities and hearing impairments. Qualified recipients in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana receive dogs at no cost.