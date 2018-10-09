Classic Car Cruise-In to converge on park

Sunday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m., Community Park, Milford
Sweet service dogs, classic cars, Cincinnati-style chili, ice cream and craft beer. What’s not to love? All will play a role in this fundraiser.
Classic Car Cruise-In & Coney Dogs for Circle Tail will feature sleek classic cars, service dogs in training, coney dogs and Graeter’s ice cream, as well as beer from Listermann Brewing, raffles, split-the-pot and a scratch-off lottery tree.
For 21 years, Circle Tail, a nonprofit organization, and its volunteers have trained service dogs to help people with physical disabilities and hearing impairments. Qualified recipients in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana receive dogs at no cost.
513-877-3325 or circletail.org