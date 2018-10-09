Five women leaders inspire others

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thursday, October 18, 6 p.m., Mercy McAuley High School, College Hill

At the Women Who Inspire awards event, presented by Mercy McAuley High School, each honoree will tell of her personal journey, challenges and commitment. This year’s honorees include leaders in nonprofit organizations, medicine and finance. An award also will be presented to the Sister of Mercy of the Americas-South Central Community, honoring Cincinnati Sisters of Mercy involved in education. Tickets are $10 to $35.