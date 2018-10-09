Major gift from ‘Hamilton’ producer helps JumpStart Theatre

Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller made a significant contribution to the Educational Theatre Foundation in Cincinnati in support of its nationwide JumpStart Theatre program. JumpStart Theatre builds sustainable musical theater programs in middle schools that previously had none.

The gift will enable the program to expand to a new city in 2019. ETF is in the midst of a five-year expansion plan and is working to raise almost $1 million to expand from Cincinnati into 10 additional cities and over 60 schools. “We currently have programs in four regional sites, and one more will be announced this year,” said Julie Cohen Theobald, ETF president.

Seller’s gift was announced at the fourth annual New York benefit for the foundation. At the event, Freddie Gershon and Dr. Sharon Dunn were honored with the Broadway Back to School Award. Their Broadway Junior program inspired ETF’s JumpStart Theatre initiative.

Seller is best known for his work on “Rent”, “Avenue Q”, “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.”