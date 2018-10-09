What to Do/Hear/See | Oct. 10-16

By Thom Mariner, M&M co-publisher

As I write this, it is 89 degrees. By the time the weekend arrives, we’ll be wearing sweaters and enjoying the mid-50s. Just another normal week in the Queen City. But that also means another typical week of much-to-be-done/heard/seen.

Your regular host, that other Thomas (Consolo), is busy this week writing program notes and playing violin with the KSO (see below), so you’re stuck with me. I’ll try to measure up; here goes …

FAIR/FESTIVAL

Second Sunday on Main | Main Street, Over-the-Rhine 45202

Sunday, Oct. 14, noon-5 p.m.

This is the last roundup of the eclectic street festival for 2018, with arts, crafts, food, music and who-knows-what those crazy urbanites in OTR may cook up. Always worth checking out. (Shameless plug alert: M&M co-publisher Elizabeth Mariner and digital editor and daughter Stephanie Fan, will be peddling their latest handmade projects. Stop by to say hi!)

FILM

Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m.: “I Am Not Your Negro,” opening night of FADE2BLACK Film Festival (University of Cincinnati, College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, Auditorium 4400)

Friday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.: F2B Film Festival, all day screenings, featured film is “Killer of Sheep” at 6:30 p.m. (UC DAAP, fifth floor)

Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.: F2B screenings (UC College-Conservatory of Music, Emery Hall)

Sunday, Oct. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Closing day features Spike Lee’s “Inside Man” (Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202)

In addition to all the FotoFocus lens-based art offerings below, BFMM brings us the second annual F2B Film Festival – some 30 hours honoring the rich history of black cinema. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

LITERARY

Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-369-6900

Monday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.: “Grant,” presentation by author Ron Chernow

Ulysses S. Grant, born just 25 miles up river in 1822, is among the most influential and colorful figures to emanate from Southwest Ohio. This sprawling bio (more than 900 pages), by Pulitzer winner Chernow has been broadly praised. According to Janet Maslin in The New York Times, “Books of its caliber by writers of Chernow’s stature are rare, and this one qualifies as a major event.” This presentation should also qualify as such – a must see for any U.S. history buff. The event is presented by the Friends of the Public Library and the Eva Jane Romaine Coombe Fund.

MUSIC

Cincinnati Soundbox | Mercantile Library, 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Friday, Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m.: “Cincinnati to South America,” e513: Om Srivastava, saxophone; Daniel Harrison, electric guitar; Jacob Dike, percussion; Laura Harrison, piano

Amazingly now in its fourth season, Soundbox specializes in new music, created and performed by (to a large degree) local composers and musicians. A glance at e513’s instrumentation here will tell you that this is not your grandpa’s chamber music. Nor need it be. All the music here was written between 2015 and the present. Let’s hope the dusty annals of The Merc are prepared. Open your ears and take in something new. We dare you. 😉

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Greaves Concert Hall, Northern Kentucky University, 1 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41099; 859-431-6216

Saturday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.: “Beyond La Mer”

While the aforementioned Mr. Consolo was composing those program notes, he shared his take on this upcoming KSO concert …

Cap’n (and KSO conductor) James Cassidy weighs anchor on the KSO’s 27th season with a program of English and French music inspired by the sea (and a multilingual tip o’ the cap to Bobby Darin). Britten’s haunting Four Sea Interludes from “Peter Grimes” and Debussy’s atmospheric “La Mer” bookend two pieces you probably haven’t heard, but should: “The Sea,” a late Romantic hybrid of tone poem and suite by Britten’s teacher, Frank Bridge; and “La Fleur des Eaux,” first part of Ernest Chausson’s “Poem of love and the sea,” a song-cycle that sets symbolist poetry of his friend Maurice Bouchor. Soprano Nicolette Book sings the Chausson.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m.: Masterworks for Strings (at First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Cincinnati, OH 45219)

Monday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Encore (at Congregation Beth Adam, 10001 Loveland-Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140)

For more than 40 years, the Linton Series has been bringing the world’s best chamber musicians to Cincinnati, to gather, prepare and perform the classics. This opening program of the 2018-19 season showcases two true masterworks of the genre, the brilliant string quintet by Franz Schubert and the radiant, lush “Verklärte Nacht” (Transfigured Night), an early romantic work by Arnold Schoenberg. Series curators Jaime Laredo and Sharon Robinson lead an all-star cast.

Music for All Seasons | Peterloon Estate, 8605 Hopewell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.: Music from France and Spain, Miriam Smith, cello; Joseph Rebman, harp; and James Meade, classical guitar

Rafael and Kimberly Daniel de Acha created this series as an outlet for emerging musical artists, most of them current or past CCM students. In this instance, they are offering French and Spanish chamber music. The setting is the lovely and gracious former estate of the Emery family, now utilized primarily as an event venue. Here’s a chance to witness the musical future.

THEATER

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati | Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-569-8080

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 12-14. “Superman”

As CTC folks frequently remind us, this is theater for children, not by children. But by any measure, the talent is first rate, as frequently full Taft houses attest. This is a fun and high-quality way to expose your children or grandchildren to the wonders of live theater. And downtown is a grand adventure by itself these days – so much to do and see. Make a day of it.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273

Opens Friday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.: “1984”

George Orwell’s dystopian saga set for the stage and enhanced by the visionary light-based magic of Brave Berlin. We’re going opening night. Can’t wait. Learn more from David Lyman. Runs through Nov. 3.

Ensemble Theatre | 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3555

Opens Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.: “St. Nicholas”

Local theater legend Bruce Cromer spins this spooky, solo tale about a disenchanted, self-hating theater critic and his downward spiral into the world of vampires. Just 90 minutes, but quite the journey, we hear. Runs through Oct. 27.

Playhouse in the Park | 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888

Opens Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

For all you underappreciated in-betweeners, middle-kid Mary Bennet finally comes to the fore in this sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” conceived by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. One of David Lyman’s M&M fall theater picks. Runs through Nov. 10 in Marx Theatre. Enjoy!

VISUAL ART

Gallery Veronique | 11364 Montgomery Road, Harper’s Point, Cincinnati, OH 45249; 513-530-5379

Friday, Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m. & Saturday, Oct. 13,10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Abstracts of nature by painter Maya Eventov

Russian artist Eventov brings her large-scale nature paintings to Symmes Township and the charming art and framing gallery of Veronique Hammons. Eventov uses richly applied acrylics to create depth and texture to draw viewers into her bold images. Runs through Oct. 27.

Joint exhibition …

Pique | 210 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011; 859-322-9553

Thunder-Sky, Inc. | 4573 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223; 513-426-0477

Opens Saturday, Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m.: “Time Warp” by artist-curator Hilary Nauman

This unique exhibit, presented across two galleries in Covington and Northside, “explores the artistic connection between past and present,” according to the Thunder-Sky press release. Artists are asked to use a work from at least 10 years ago as a launching point for something new. Runs through Dec. 14.

FotoFocus openings keep coming … more lens-based art than you can see in one weekend. Choose wisely.