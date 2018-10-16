Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Arts lovers are invited to get all dolled up in 1940s attire for a performance of the Broadway classic “Guys and Dolls,” followed by the Saints and Sinners Bash. It’s all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the musical theater program at the University of Cincinnati College-­Conservatory of Music.

After the performance, attendees will be escorted to the Great Hall of UC’s Tangeman University Center for the Saints and Sinners Bash. Guests can unwind in the Sinners Lounge, dance to music provided by the CCM Jazz Band and enjoy specialty drinks. Jeff Thomas Catering will provide themed food stations at the event, which also will feature a Graeter’s Ice Cream Saints and Sinners sundae bar.

The evening will be hosted by CCMpower, a volunteer group of fans, advocates and alumni. The funds raised will support student scholarships and grants. CCMpower is presenting “Guys and Dolls” and the Saints and Sinners Bash in lieu of CCM’s popular Moveable Feast gala fundraiser. Moveable Feast will return in January 2020.

The gala also celebrates the arrival of new CCM Dean Stanley Romanstein.

Tickets start at $125, $75 for CCM alumni and young professionals.

513-­556-­2100, ccm.uc.edu/support/events