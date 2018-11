Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Memorial Hall

Americana group The Lone Bellow will take the Memorial Hall stage as part of the Longworth-Anderson Series.

Known for its harmonies, musicianship and live shows, the group’s TRIIIO /// Acoustic Tour will round out the series fall season.

A pre-concert reception will honor the Friends & Founders of Longworth-Anderson Series, which features Grammy Award-winning performers across a wide musical spectrum.