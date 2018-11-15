Thursday, Nov. 22, Paul Brown Stadium

Thousands of runners and walkers will carve out time for an annual tradition: the 109th Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day 10K Run and Walk.

It isn’t about turkey, pumpkin pie or sitting around a table. It’s all about being on your feet and running, walking, laughing and playing together at one of the oldest turkey trots in America. This year’s theme is “Be Beautiful Cincinnati.”

“It’s one of those beautiful Cincinnati moments where time seems to stand still, and being together with friends and family is the only thing that really matters,” said John Barrett, president and CEO of title sponsor Western & Southern.

The race raises funds for charities like the UC Barrett Cancer Center, Girls on the Run and Dragonfly Foundation. It also includes a Goodwill coat drive in which thousands of people can donate coats, gloves or hats.

A family-friendly Kids Fun Run is part of the day’s activities.

The official poster for the race was created by Cincinnati artist Holly Schapker. Western & Southern is donating prints to the first 10,000 people who register.