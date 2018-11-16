Jamming for Melodic Connections
Cowboy Bebop big band members
Steampunk group Airship Ashanti and the Midwest Black Speculative Fiction Alliance co-hosted “3-2-1 Let’s Jam: A Philanthropic Jazz Tribute to Cowboy Bebop” to raise money for Melodic Connections. The Cincinnati-based nonprofit provides music therapy lessons to those with special needs. The event raised $1,300 for the charity.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Concert volunteers Jamilah McDowell, Nikia Prince, Wisdom Mincey, Denise McDonald-Bey and Rayshawn Fairbanks
-
-
Melodic Connections Executive Director Betsey Zenk Nuseibeh with Aiesha Little of the Midwest Black Speculative Fiction Alliance and Kedra Fairley of Airship Ashanti
-
-
Airship Ashanti leader Kedra Fairley with Betsey Zenk Nuseibeh and Airship Ashanti members Christopher George Jr. and Tim Heile
