Jamming for Melodic Connections

Steampunk group Airship Ashanti and the Midwest Black Speculative Fiction Alliance co-hosted “3-2-1 Let’s Jam: A Philanthropic Jazz Tribute to Cowboy Bebop” to raise money for Melodic Connections. The Cincinnati-based nonprofit provides music therapy lessons to those with special needs. The event raised $1,300 for the charity.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.