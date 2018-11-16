A crowd of over 350 people joined Tender Mercies at Music Hall for the Opening Doors gala, which included a wine pull, silent and live auctions, and music by DJ Drowsy of Self Diploma. Guest speakers were Dr. Tracey Skale, chief medical officer at Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services; Larry Graham of Mercy Health; and Tender Mercies resident Ashley.

The gala raised $300,000 to assist 150 men and women with mental illness as they rebuild their lives at Tender Mercies.

