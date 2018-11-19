Springfield Township ArtsConnect presents WinterFest Reimaged

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-7 p.m., 9150 Winton Road

A daylong community festival will celebrate the holiday season.

WinterFest Reimagined, presented by Springfield Township ArtsConnect, includes a parade, a winter village, entertainment, a Charley Harper gift shop, a petting zoo, hayrides, craft show, puppet show and other activities.

Admission is free, but donations of food, new and used coats, and new toys (in original packaging) will be collected at the entry point. Cash donations help offset event costs.

Indoor events include a concert, Madcap Puppet Show, a student art gallery and an arts and crafts show. Outdoor events include a tree display, ice sculpture demonstrations, The Opera Express, church and school performances, the parade and more.

The complete list of times and events is available online. Online registration also is available for the craft show or to participate in the parade.

513-522-2108 or theartsconnect.us/244/WinterFest