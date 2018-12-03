Open screen night to feature local filmmakers

Sunday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., The Mini Microcinema, Over-the-Rhine

The Mini is hosting its fifth “Open Screen” event, highlighting work by local film- and videomakers. The program, which cinema representatives say is “like open mic night but with movies,” will include a mix of short films from various genres. Filmmakers will attend and present their work.

The evening is being organized by Andy Marko, a producer at Dash Media and a conceptual artist. Marko also works with Semantics gallery and is former chair of Cincinnati’s Arts Allocation Committee. He has produced several documentaries and numerous commissioned artworks.

The event is free, with a $5 suggested donation.

mini-cinema.org