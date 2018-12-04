Salon 21 presents a journey through classical music

Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Weston Art Gallery, Aronoff Center

Salon 21 will host pianist Dr. Susan Yang from Vanderbilt University for a lecture recital. “Doorways: Half-Remembered Music” will reveal hidden connections across three centuries of composers by pairing unexpected preludes and miniature pieces and examining them side by side.

“If you’ve ever wanted the inside scoop on how classical music works, then this is the concert to attend,” said Jill Jantzen, Salon 21 artistic director. “Dr. Yang will present pieces by composers you would never have imagined paired together.”

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $15.

salon21.org