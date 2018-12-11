Dancers raise over $200K for JFS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eight community members raised nearly $201,000 through individual donations and sponsorships to help Jewish Family Service at the 2018 Dancing With Our Stars gala.

Marty Betagole won the Dancers’ Choice Gold award, presented to the dancer who raised the most money. Brooke Guigui received the Donors’ Choice Silver and the People’s Choice awards. Michael Woloshin took home the Judges’ Choice award. Joining them were Oscar Jarnicki, Matt Hiudt, Michael Woloshin, Ghita Sarembock and Amy Rubenstein.

Meryl Juran and Judy Kadetz co-chaired the event, with WCPO meteorologist Barak Shapiro as emcee. The judges were arts writer David Lyman, WLWT weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell and Dr. Nicholas Marko. Rene Micheo served as artistic director.

The event took place at Jack Casino and will help fund the agency’s programs, including Heldman Family Food Pantry and Center for Holocaust Survivors.