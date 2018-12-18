New brand, new “Cincinnati Edition” host for Cincinnati Public Radio unveiled

Michael Monks, new host of WVXU’s “Cincinnati Edition”

Cincinnati Public Radio unveiled a new brand identity Dec. 17 at its Unwrapped launch party at The Transept. The organization also announced the selection of a new host for “Cincinnati Edition” to an enthusiastic crowd that included board members, volunteers, staff and other partners.



Michael Monks was tapped as the new afternoon talk show host after a 10-month search. Monks, the founder and editor of River City News – an online news platform with a regional focus on Northern Kentucky – also wears the hat of news director for Grant County Broadcasters and teaches public speaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana.



“I’m eternally grateful that Cincinnati Public Radio’s national search led them to the far reaches of downtown Covington, where they found me,” Monks quipped after his introduction.



Monks will join Cincinnati Public Radio in January. His “Cincinnati Edition” debut will air Feb. 4.



“You know, we are going to dive in and figure out what this show is,” Monks said, during a post-announcement interview. “I think the outcome is going to be something that embodies creativity, knowledge, enthusiasm and passion. It’s not going to be the same show that we know now. I’m excited to be working with some very creative people who are going to help me bring that vision to reality.”



The afternoon talk show was formerly hosted by Mark Heyne. Dan Hurley took the seat as interim host after Heyne resigned in March 2018. Hurley will remain until Monks’ debut.



The launch party capped the evening’s announcement with conversation, refreshments and branded take-home goodies that included Cincinnati Public Radio bumper stickers and Busken cookies.

