Fight for Air, climb the Carew





Sunday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m., Carew Tower



Forty-five floors. Eight hundred and four steps.

That’s the distance to the top of Carew Tower, and getting to the top is the mission for those signing up to tackle the Fight for Air Climb.

Participants will support the American Lung Association while climbing the stairs of a skyscraper.

Fight for Air Climb events have raised more than $53 million for the association in the past several years. Last year, more than 26,000 participants from 44 events across the country raised over $7.4 million.

The registration fee and minimum fundraising requirement is $100 per person.

climbthecarew.org

