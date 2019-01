Guests celebrated Cincinnati Art Museum and a special exhibition, “The Fabric of India,” at the museum’s biennial gala in November at Music Hall.

The funds raised help the museum bring art to the community through special exhibitions and educational programs.



Barbara Weyand, Barbara Kellar and Kathryn Ann Weichert

Ryan Britton, Brad Hawse, Lee Strasser and Will Lindner

Alex Quinn, David Osborn, Sara Osborn and Kate Baumann

Gala chairs Amy Dewitt, Tracy Hartmann and Dulany Anning

Neil Hoover and Shawn Scott

(Back) Eileen Barrett, Sherie Marek, John Barrett; (front) Marjorie Kyte, Robert Sibcy and Pam Sibcy

Jim Rauth and Alice Weston

Philip Paff, Rachel Paff, Michael Molloy, Sarah Faulkner, Julie Barczak, Dan Barczak, Holly Shoemaker and Steve Shoemaker

Cincinnati Art Museum’s Fabric of India-themed biennial gala was held at Music Hall.

