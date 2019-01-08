“Faces of Addiction”: Eric Hatch’s photo exhibit includes 50 faces, 50 stories intended to evoke compassion

Opening reception: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral

Through Feb. 29



“Faces of Addiction: Make Compassion Possible” presents 50 black and white portraits of people dealing with addiction and paired with their accompanying life stories. The photo exhibit is based on 10 months of work by local photographer Eric Hatch. The show will be held in Christ Church Cathedral’s Gallery South.



“Faces of Addiction” author and photographer Eric K. Hatch

“These are real people with real stories, and once you experience these photos, you’ll always know that addicted people are just as real, as interesting and as fragile as the rest of us,” Hatch said. “All I had to do was make the photos express what they said during our interviews.”



Newtown police department’s Chief Tom Synan, steering committee member of the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition, said viewing the images “brings awareness that, above all else, those struggling are human beings. The ‘Faces’ project does this with powerful compassion.”

Faces of Addiction is also the name of the nonprofit organization presenting the show. A companion book to the exhibit will be available for purchase. Attendance is free.

A sample from the exhibit

Photos courtesy of ©2018 Eric K. Hatch