Holocaust & Humanity Center plans grand-opening weekend

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will celebrate its grand opening in style at Union Terminal. A full weekend of events is slated for Jan. 26-27.



Portion of a 60-foot, graphic-novel style mural, which features stories of WWII Holocaust liberators and survivors with local ties. The artist is Keith Neltner, who created 25 vignettes in all.

Opening day

HHC will open its doors to the public on Sunday, Jan. 27. A ribbon cutting and special ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in the Union Terminal Rotunda.



Opening day activities are free and open to all. Afternoon programming Includes a panel discussion with the HHC museum exhibit design team; a special performance by the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra; a presentation by a Holocaust survivor and author; a behind-the-scenes making of the museum film; and video testimonies of local survivors.



For HHC museum admission on opening day, timed tickets are available online in 15-minute intervals from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets are available on a limited basis, and advance purchase is suggested.



Pre-opening gala

HHC’s grand-opening gala at Union Terminal on Saturday, Jan. 26, is sold out, but check the website for the wait list. During the gala, HHC leadership will welcome and thank community leaders who supported the Center in its dream of a new home. The evening will include a preview of the new museum, cocktail hour, dinner and celebration of HHC’s future.



The road to Union Terminal

Portion of a wall of quotations from local survivors in the Winds of Change theater at the Holocaust & Humanity Center.

In 2000, HHC opened on the Cincinnati Campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. The space included a Resource Library for teachers. The Center expanded the annual Yom HaShoah commemoration to include a series of Holocaust Awareness programs and later developed a permanent exhibit called “Mapping Our Tears.”



In 2007, HHC successfully made the transition to an independent nonprofit organization, and in 2009, the Center moved to Rockwern Academy.



HHC is now relocating to Union Terminal. This museum partnership will be a first of its kind in the United States, allowing Cincinnati to bring the lessons of the Holocaust into the civic conversation.



holocaustandhumanity.org/grand-opening-weekend/

