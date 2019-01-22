Cincinnati Opera gala shines, with help from UC
Cincinnati Opera celebrated “A Night of Passion and Fashion, the 2018 Opera Gala,” followed by “Pick Your Poison,” the gala after-party.
The evening honored Dr. John Tew and Susan Tew, and highlighted the partnership between Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati. UC’s College-Conservatory of Music provided music during a runway show featuring outfits created by students in the fashion program at UC’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning.
The evening was led by co-chairs Liz Kathman Grubow and Flávia Bastos.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Photos by Annette Navarro
-
-
Maxwell Gerwin, Renee Gustin, Kristy Davis, Brett Willson, John Fredeking and Katie Pielage
-
-
Vicki Alpaugh and Jane Votel
-
-
Dr. Alvin Crawford and Jean Crawford
-
-
Gala co-chair Liz Kathman Grubow, Opera chairman Mu Sinclaire and past board president Cathy Crain
-
-
Past board president Bob Olson, Carol Olson, Milly Huffman and current board president Doc Huffman
-
-
Robert and Catharina Toltzis with Jeannine Winkelmann and Dr. John Winkelmann
-
-
Barbara Wilks and Nanci Lanni
-
-
Lauren Damel, Candace Cioffi and Amber Kincaid
-
-
Adele and Thomas Lippert
-
-
Anne and Allen Zaring
-
-
Gala co-chairs Liz Kathman Grubow and Flávia Bastos
-
-
Runway models wear outfits created by students in the DAAP fashion program.
-
-
2018 Opera Gala honorees Dr. John Tew and Susan Tew
Related