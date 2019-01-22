Cincinnati Opera gala shines, with help from UC

Cincinnati Opera celebrated “A Night of Passion and Fashion, the 2018 Opera Gala,” followed by “Pick Your Poison,” the gala after-party.

The evening honored Dr. John Tew and Susan Tew, and highlighted the partnership between Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati. UC’s College-Conservatory of Music provided music during a runway show featuring outfits created by students in the fashion program at UC’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning.

The evening was led by co-chairs Liz Kathman Grubow and Flávia Bastos.

Photos by Annette Navarro

