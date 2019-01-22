Wave Pool artist-in-residence, Sophie Lindsey, explores identity through humor

Sophie Lindsey, Wave Pool artist-in-residence

Opening reception: Saturday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m., Wave Pool Gallery, Camp Washington



The jokes we tell — from the personal to the political — have a way of helping us understand the world around us. Wave Pool artist-in-residence Sophie Lindsey will examine how jokes can be used to explore local identity and communities in Cincinnati through her Funniest Joke in Cincinnati project.

During her “Art Space is Your Place” residency, the UK-based social practice artist will build an image of Cincinnati in the gallery by mapping the different ways communities tell jokes about their family and friends, current events and local news, and political and cultural climates. Using a portable joke booth, Lindsey will bring together a range of voices and perspectives across local communities to help understand how humor influences identity.

Throughout Lindsey’s residency, the public can watch the progress of her growing map in the gallery. Pop-up comedy events and chicken-making workshops will be scheduled, too. The project will culminate with a closing reception and “chicken crossing the road” parade Feb. 23, as well as the production of a Pocket Joke Book – a legacy of the project.



wavepoolgallery.org

