Mayerson JCC’s Jewish and Israeli Film Festival back for 30th year

Feb. 2-21, various locations



Mayerson JCC’s Jewish and Israeli Film Festival will feature award-winning movies that showcase Jewish and Israeli culture. Thirteen feature-length films and several shorter ones will play at theaters across Greater Cincinnati.

This year’s festival celebrates 30 years – with 10 of those as a program of the Mayerson JCC.

The festival will kick off at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center with “An Act of Defiance,” which follows the arrest of Nelson Mandela and his inner circle of black and Jewish supporters during apartheid. Opening-night guests also will have the opportunity to explore the Freedom Center’s “Mandela: The Journey to Ubuntu” exhibit.

Several screenings will include discussions with experts on the topic of each film, including:

Mimi Ash, film research and acquisitions coordinator at Yad Vashem Visual Center, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, who will speak before a screening of “The Invisibles” on Feb. 17.

Dr. Kathleen Chard, expert on post-traumatic stress disorder and director of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Trauma Recovery Center, for a discussion before the screening of “When The Smoke Clears: A Story of Brotherhood, Resilience and Hope” on Feb. 18.

Louis Langrée, music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, for a discussion around “Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds: The Conductor Zubin Mehta” on Feb. 19.

