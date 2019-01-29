Musicians for Health presents evening of jazz to benefit UC Barrett Cancer Center

John Taylor

Thursday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m., Orchids, Hilton Netherland Plaza



Musicians for Health will present a benefit for UC Health’s Barrett Cancer Center. Jazz compositions performed by bassist Zac Greenberg, pianist Phil DeGreg and drummer John Taylor will complement the five-course dinner.

Funds raised will help purchase virtual reality headsets to assist cancer patients while receiving chemotherapy. The headsets allow wearers to see calming environmental images and hear soothing music. A recent test showed benefits to patients who used the devices while undergoing treatment.

Tickets are $100. Dress is business attire. RSVP required 513-564-6424 or jelkus24@aol.com