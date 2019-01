ProKids named volunteer Amy Russert as its 2018 Merilee Turner Volunteer of the Year, while recognizing the Manuel D. and Rhoda Mayerson Foundation as its Community Builder of the Year recipient. Both have been longtime contributors to the organization.

Since 1981, ProKids has mobilized the Greater Cincinnati community to stem child abuse and neglect. Volunteers advocate for individual children, often in the foster care system, working to move them to safe, nurturing homes.



Executive Director Tracy Cook; Neal, Donna and Adam Mayerson, representing the Mayerson Foundation; and Judge John Williams

Chip Turner and Volunteer of the Year Amy Russert

Board president John Hands, Volunteer of the Year Amy Russert and Judge John Williams

Sally Evans and Paula Potts

T.D. Hughes and Linda Hughes

Mary Beth Young and Mimi Dyer

Michael Martin and Bradley Hill

Julie Stallworth, Byron Stallworth and Steve Moore