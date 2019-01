The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber held two events last fall: One helped bring together business and community executives, and the other connected students with community opportunities.

The Fifth Third Bank Diversity Leadership Symposium included an update on how the Chamber community is working to make the region diverse by design and inclusive by intention.

The Big College Event gave students the chance to connect with internship opportunities, interest groups, social scenes and more.



Carla Harris of Morgan Stanley with Teresa Tanner of Fifth Third Bank at the Fifth Third symposium

Tanya Menon of the Fisher College of Business at the Fifth Third symposium

Jill Meyer of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber speaks at the Fifth Third Bank symposium.

The Fifth Third Bank Diversity Leadership Symposium invited 800 community leaders for conversations about diversity and inclusion.

Leadership symposium participants broke into focus sessions.

Hundreds of students attended The Big College Event.

Students connect with local startups at The Big College Event.

Students ride Lime scooters at The Big College Event.

Professional dancers participate in The Big College Event’s silent disco.

Students got professional headshots taken at The Big College Event.