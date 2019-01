Four firefighters received awards at the annual Rotary Awards luncheon.

Camela Turrin was recognized for valor, John Raterman for administrative excellence, Matthew Flagler for self-improvement and Alexis Rodgers for community service.

The Rotary Foundation also presented $1,000 to the Cincinnati Fire Foundation.

The November event took place at the Hilton Netherland Plaza.



Fire Capt. Matthew Flagler, program chair Barry Evans, Fire Capt. John Raterman, firefighter Alexis Rodgers, firefighter Camela Turrin, Assistant Fire Chief Anson Turley, Rotary President Rick Flynn and meeting sponsor Bill Stille