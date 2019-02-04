Literacy Network to host 8th annual Handbags for Hope

Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:15 p.m., Newport Syndicate
The Literacy Network’s eighth annual Handbags for Hope fundraiser will include cocktails, dinner, raffles, a silent auction and a live auction. On the block will be such items as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry handbags; two tickets to “Hamilton” at the Aronoff; and a weeklong Gatlinburg chalet rental.
The Hope Award winner also will be announced. The award goes to a hardworking student, teacher or tutor who inspires the growth of literacy in Cincinnati.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $60.
513-621-7323 or lngc.org