Chefs, artists to create magic at annual Art of Food at The Carnegie

Friday, Feb. 22, 6-10 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington

The Art of Food will return to The Carnegie for an evening of creative fare and distinctive art.

Guests will find tastings from more than 20 area chefs and mixologists, as they enjoy the art, artists and performers, plus music and dancing, and other activities.

The 13th annual event will allow the crowd to spread out to the front plaza and into heated tents. VIP-level guests will enjoy a private lounge in the upper galleries and will be invited to attend the chef after-party.

Proceeds will benefit the exhibition of emerging local artists.

Tickets are $50-$100 and $35 for members.# 859-957-1940 or thecarnegie.com

Photos courtesy of Joe Simon

Alfio’s will be on hand.

Lil’s Bagels will return.