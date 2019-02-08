CYC’s Trivia Night creates brighter futures for area youth

Lydia Tesfamariam

Thursday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery



An evening of games and fun will help support a good cause as Cincinnati Youth Collaborative presents its seventh annual Trivia Night.

Total Quality Logistics will return as the title sponsor, and Q102’s Fritsch is back as emcee. CYC’s YP Board will serve as hosts, making it their first fundraiser for the organization.

CYC’s 2018 Outstanding Student, Lydia Tesfamariam, will share the story about achieving her educational dreams with the help of CYC.

Tickets are $50, $200 per team of four and $25 standing room only.# cycyouth.org/trivia-night