Findlay Market’s Sweet & Savory Stroll features food, wine pairings

Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Findlay Market Farm Shed

Findlay Market will keep the spirit of Valentine’s Day going with its Sweet & Savory Stroll. Guests buy sample tickets that can be exchanged for samples of desserts and savory snacks from select market vendors. Each tasting station will be paired with a complimentary wine courtesy of Market Wines.

Some of the treats available include: plantain chips and salsa (The Arepa Place); lemon bars (Cherbourg Cyprus); chocolate and roses tea (Churchill’s Fine Teas); bourbon balls (Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices); budino and spicy black truffle chicken wings (Dean’s Mediterranean Imports); Amaretto cookie fudge (Gibbs Cheese); and mini red velvet waffles (Taste of Belgium).

In addition to the tasting stations, ticket holders will receive a 10 percent off coupon at participating vendors and a chance to win a bouquet from The Budding Florist.

Local beer, wine by-the-glass and other drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 for 15 samples and can be purchased online through 2 p.m. Saturday or at the Market Center during the event.

findlaymarket.org/events/valentines-day-sweet-stroll