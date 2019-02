Greater Cincinnati Pets in Need hosted its fifth annual Petcasso fundraiser at The Summit, raising a record $36,000 to help fund its clinic. The 270 guests enjoyed a cocktail buffet, open bar, live jazz and a silent/online auction that included 11 fiberglass “Painted Pets” created by local artists.

Pets in Need provides affordable veterinary care for low-income pet owners.



SPCA board member Jim Tomaszewski, Pets In Need executive director Ann Hill and former SPCA Cincinnati CEO Harold Dates

Hosts Kim Valz Stappaerts and Kim Dugan

Event emcees: Paula Toti and Local12’s Kyle Inskeep

Michelle Vance Waddell, Cathy Crain, Sara Vance Waddell and Brigid Niesel

Cathy Crain, Cincinnati health commissioner Melba Moore and Dr. Phil Lichtenstein

Ellen and Charles Rittgers