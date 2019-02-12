Human Rights Campaign to celebrate 10th anniversary in March

Karen Morgan, HRC committee; Pam Kravetz, Aaron Weiner and Jordan Young, 2019 Color Ball co-chairs; and Jeff Herr, founder of Fueled Collective

Saturday, March 2, 6-10 p.m., Hyatt Regency, downtown



Friends and supporters of the LGBT community will gather for the Human Rights Campaign of Greater Cincinnati’s 10th anniversary dinner.

Michael Chanak Jr., a retired Procter & Gamble executive, will receive the David C. Crowley Leadership Award. In 1992, Chanak pioneered the effort at P&G to include sexual orientation in the company’s diversity statement.

The U.S. Bank Employee Resource Group will be honored with the Corporate Award.

Fueled Collective is the presenting sponsor.# hrccincinnati.org/ball