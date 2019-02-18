Experience ‘Paris 1900: City of Entertainment’ exhibit at Cincinnati Art Museum

Victor Prouvé (1858–1943), “Joyful and Peaceful Rest: Meditation,” 1899, oil on canvas; Petit Palais, Paris, © Stéphane Piera/Petit Palais/Roger-Viollet

March 1-May 12, Cincinnati Art Museum

The splendor of Paris at the turn of the 20th century is making its way to the Cincinnati Art Museum. The “Paris 1900: City of Entertainment” exhibition will include more than 200 works of art. It is organized by the Petit Palais Museum of Fine Arts, with additional loans from other institutions in the City of Paris Museums.

“Paris 1900” will showcase the era’s sparkling atmosphere of elegance, pleasure and festivity. Paintings and prints by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec will join sculptures by Auguste Rodin, Antoine Bourdelle and Camille Claude, alongside a rare suite of Art Nouveau furniture and celebrated examples of art pottery and glass.

Admission is free for museum members, $12 for nonmembers.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org