Leadership Council for Nonprofits to host 19th annual ‘Securing the Future’ conference

Alton White

Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Cintas Center, Xavier University



The Leadership Council for Nonprofits’ 19th annual Securing the Future conference is dedicated to building the strategic, leadership and resource development skills of the board, staff and donors of Greater Cincinnati nonprofits. Over 300 professionals are expected to attend.

Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White will deliver the keynote address.

White, a Cincinnati native who portrayed Broadway’s longest-reigning Mufasa in “The Lion King,” said he will share his secret to fulfillment and joy in everyday work and life.

Following his address, breakout sessions will be led by Maureen Maxfield of Maxfield Associates; Joe Moorman of Mayerson Academy; Jennifer Goodin of Ronald McDonald House and Jen Eismier of Camp Joy; and Lauren Jones of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

The conference is sponsored by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Ignite Philanthropy. Other sponsors include ADP, Cincinnati Insurance Co., Flynn & Co., GC Nonprofit News, Gig Smart, Grants Plus, Anne Maxfield, Movers & Makers, Centric and UST.

The council includes almost 200 nonprofit agency members representing more than 15,000 employees.



Tickets are $50 for members and $75 for nonmembers.

513-554-3060 or leadershipcouncil.us