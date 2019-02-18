Mark Beringer, 2019 Wine Festival honorary chair

Thursday, March 7-Saturday, March 9, various locations



Organizers are almost ready to pop the cork on the 2019 Cincinnati International Wine Festival. The annual event raises funds for dozens of local charities.

The festival will consist of wine tastings, gourmet dining, education sessions, silent auctions and more. It will showcase 700-plus wines from 250 wineries.

More than 5,000 people attended last year’s events, enabling the festival to give $453,000 to its beneficiaries.

The festival kicks off in March with The Winery Dinner Series at restaurants across the city and will continue with grand tastings at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The weekend is set to wrap up with the Charity Auction and Luncheon at the Hilton Netherland Plaza.

Tickets begin at $70.

winefestival.com