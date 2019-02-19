Holocaust & Humanity Center grand-opening weekend draws crowd

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center marked the grand opening of its new home at Union Terminal with a sold-out crowd of more than 800. The evening featured a museum preview, cocktail hour, dinner, celebration program and a performance by the Cincinnati Ballet. To close the evening, Rabbi Kogan of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion led guests in prayer as Stephanie Marks hung a mezuzah – symbolic of her mother’s survivor story – at the center’s entrance.

The public opening, which also marked the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, gathered over 300 members of survivor families for a processional into the Union Terminal rotunda. The afternoon also included an exhibit design team panel discussion, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra performance, a Holocaust survivor story, “Behind the Scenes: Making of the Museum” film and video testimonies of local survivors.

Nancy and David Wolf

Cincinnati Poet Laureate Manuel Iris read his poem written in honor of the opening.

Elizabeth Pierce, Cincinnati Museum Center CEO; Nick Clooney, emcee; and Sarah L. Weiss, Holocaust and Humanity Center CEO

Cincinnati Ballet dancers perform “Our Story,” choreographed by David Morse.

Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz and Kentucky State Rep. Mark Hart

State Sens. William P. Coley and Cecil Thomas with Cincinnati City Council members P.G. Sittenfeld and Amy Murray

Sarah L. Weiss, Holocaust & Humanity Center CEO; Mayor John Cranley; and Nancy and David Wolf, capital campaign lead supporters

A sold-out crowd attended the grand opening gala.

Holocaust survivor families walk from the Amtrak station in Union Terminal to the ribbon-cutting in the rotunda.

Past board chair Kathy Brinkman and board chair John Cohen



