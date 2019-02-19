Holocaust & Humanity Center grand-opening weekend draws crowd

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center marked the grand opening of its new home at Union Terminal with a sold-out crowd of more than 800. The evening featured a museum preview, cocktail hour, dinner, celebration program and a performance by the Cincinnati Ballet. To close the evening, Rabbi Kogan of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion led guests in prayer as Stephanie Marks hung a mezuzah – symbolic of her mother’s survivor story – at the center’s entrance.
The public opening, which also marked the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, gathered over 300 members of survivor families for a processional into the Union Terminal rotunda. The afternoon also included an exhibit design team panel discussion, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra performance, a Holocaust survivor story, “Behind the Scenes: Making of the Museum” film and video testimonies of local survivors.