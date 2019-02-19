Cultural, Event Recap

Holocaust & Humanity Center grand-opening weekend draws crowd

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center marked the grand opening of its new home at Union Terminal with a sold-out crowd of more than 800. The evening featured a museum preview, cocktail hour, dinner, celebration program and a performance by the Cincinnati Ballet. To close the evening, Rabbi Kogan of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion led guests in prayer as Stephanie Marks hung a mezuzah – symbolic of her mother’s survivor story – at the center’s entrance.

The public opening, which also marked the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, gathered over 300 members of survivor families for a processional into the Union Terminal rotunda. The afternoon also included an exhibit design team panel discussion, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra performance, a Holocaust survivor story, “Behind the Scenes: Making of the Museum” film and video testimonies of local survivors.

  • HHC opening gala
    Nancy and David Wolf
  • HHC opening gala
    Cincinnati Poet Laureate Manuel Iris read his poem written in honor of the opening.
  • HHC opening gala
    Elizabeth Pierce, Cincinnati Museum Center CEO; Nick Clooney, emcee; and Sarah L. Weiss, Holocaust and Humanity Center CEO
  • HHC opening gala
    Cincinnati Ballet dancers perform “Our Story,” choreographed by David Morse.
  • HHC opening gala
    Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz and Kentucky State Rep. Mark Hart
  • HHC opening gala
    State Sens. William P. Coley and Cecil Thomas with Cincinnati City Council members P.G. Sittenfeld and Amy Murray
  • HHC opening gala
    Sarah L. Weiss, Holocaust & Humanity Center CEO; Mayor John Cranley; and Nancy and David Wolf, capital campaign lead supporters
  • HHC opening gala
    A sold-out crowd attended the grand opening gala.
  • HHC opening gala
    Holocaust survivor families walk from the Amtrak station in Union Terminal to the ribbon-cutting in the rotunda.
  • HHC opening gala
    Past board chair Kathy Brinkman and board chair John Cohen


