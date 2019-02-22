Kim Chiodi, O’dell Owens to be saluted at 4C’s Champions for Children Gala

(Back) 4C board chair Mindy McLaughlin with President and CEO Vanessa Freytag; (front) Champion for Children honorees Kim Chiodi and Dr. O’dell Owens

Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m., Jack Casino



Friends and supporters of 4C for Children will get together for the annual Champions for Children Gala, presented by U.S. Bank.

Honorees are Kim Chiodi, senior vice president of public relations and corporate communications at Western & Southern Financial Group, and Dr. O’dell Owens, president and CEO at Interact for Health. The two are being recognized for their leadership in promoting early childhood education.

The Sallie Westheimer Community Impact Award will be presented to the family of the late Dr. Dorothy June Sciarra, a leader in early childhood education.

The evening will start with cocktails, followed by dinner, dancing and an after-party.

4cgala.org