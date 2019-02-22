Cincinnati Opera’s Sneja Tomassian tapped for Opera America program

Sneja Tomassian

Sneja Tomassian, chief advancement officer at Cincinnati Opera, is one of 16 participants from the United States, Canada and Latin America chosen by Opera America for its 2019 Leadership Intensive program.

The Leadership Intensive is part of the national service organization’s commitment to identifying and nurturing leaders who advance the creation, presentation and enjoyment of opera. Other participants include representatives from Theatre Aspen, Minnesota Opera, American Opera Projects, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Teatro del Lago, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Ópera Latinoamérica.

Participants convened at the National Opera Center in New York City for a weeklong learning program. They will take part in additional professional development activities throughout the year.

Tomassian has served on fundraising panels for Opera America and the International Fundraising Congress in Amsterdam, and she is on the board of trustees of concert:nova. She is also a trustee of the John L. Magro Foundation. She is an alumna of Leadership Cincinnati.

