Mike Huckabee

Thursday, April 11, Hyatt Regency, downtown



Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will be the keynote speaker at the annual Banquet for Life hosted by Pregnancy Center East. The scheduled topic is “There is No Living Without Giving.”

Huckabee, a bestselling author, is the host of the show “Huckabee” on TBN, a Fox News contributor and a frequent speaker for groups all over the world. He has been nationally recognized for his advocacy of the arts in education.

513-321-3100 or supportpce.com