HCDC honors 7 partners

Honorees: Chris Goeke, PNC Bank; Robert Luft, SureFire Innovations; Walt Kelsey, Joe Sunderman and Mike Kelsey, Kelsey Chevrolet; Susan Ingmire, Ignite Philanthropy; Scott Kramer, Magna Machine; and Andy Young, HCDC

HCDC held its 36th annual meeting and Business Development Awards ceremony to celebrate the organizations and individuals who have partnered with HCDC to help build the local economy “one business at a time.”

A record crowd of 280 partners and associates attended the ceremony at Cooper Creek Event Center. HCDC honored seven award winners in categories across three program areas: small business lending, economic development and the HCDC Business Center.

Awards were presented by board chair Tim Blankenhorn and HCDC President/CEO Patrick Longo. HCDC, formerly Hamilton County Development Corp., helps build businesses and promote job creation.

