The Barn in Mariemont completes $500K renovation, expands offerings

The loft at The Barn, post-renovation, is used for programs and events.

(Photo by White Oaks Photography)

Thanks to the generosity of more than 20 regional art foundations, the Woman’s Art Club Cultural Center in Mariemont, also known as The Barn, completed an extensive renovation project totaling nearly $500,000. Additions include skylights in the old loft, heating-ventilation-air conditioning upgrades, indoor and outdoor lighting, audio-visual improvements and an elevator in the former silo for wheelchair accessibility.

The club rescued the building from demolition in 2009. In addition to Carl Lindner’s start-up donation, the club obtained funding from the state with the support of Otto Budig and Michelle Schneider, who served on the state’s budgeting committee, to finish the building’s tack room, east wing and driveway.

Featured as an item on the National Historic Landmark Registry, The Barn opens its door on a regular basis to children, adults and seniors for free or low-cost rates for art classes, exhibitions, open studios, lectures and performances.

The Barn also serves as an arm of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, as well as a venue for weddings and community events.

