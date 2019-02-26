Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents Backstage @ ETC fundraiser

D. Lynn Meyers, ETC producing artistic director

Friday, March 1, 5:30 p.m., Ensemble Theatre



Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is gearing up for Backstage@ETC: a behind-the-scenes fundraiser.

Guests will view normally restricted areas of ETC to see how theatrical magic is made – from scenery construction to painting to costumes to education. While they tour the premises, attendees can sample dinner by-the-bite and have opportunities to fund a variety of needs from each department.

The evening will end with a preview performance of an excerpt from “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” as well as musical selections from past shows and potential productions.

Tickets are $100 and include one drink ticket.

ensemblecincinnati.org