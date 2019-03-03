Yoga with Cats supports Ohio Alleycat Resource

Yoga with Cats organizer Trisha Durham

Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m., Elemental Om, Montgomery



The popular Yoga with Cats fundraiser has scheduled dates in 2019, with proceeds to benefit Ohio Alleycat Resource and Spay/Neuter Clinic.

Yoga with Cats was co-organized by Trisha Durham in 2015. She continues to lead the practice, complete with tiny furry yogis.

Each class is a mix of yoga poses in the company of curious cats. The felines are a big part of the class, and there are plenty of opportunities for pets and cuddles.

The yoga class is beginner friendly and accessible for all levels.

Annually the event raises more than $3,000 to help OAR with its mission to help cats via outreach programs, a no-kill shelter and low-fee spay/neuter and wellness clinic.

Future dates include June 9, Sept. 8 and Dec. 8.

ohioalleycat.org