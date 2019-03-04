‘Good Luck, Good Cheer’ shine on Good Sam for annual gala

More than 670 individuals gathered for the Good Samaritans’ 35th annual gala, “Good Luck, Good Health, Good Cheer – Let’s Celebrate Chinese New Year!” The black-tie event included cocktails, dinner and dancing. The evening raised more than $607,000 to support creation of the TriHealth Cancer Institute Personalized Medicine Program at Good Samaritan Hospital, along with annual support of the Good Samaritan Free Health Center and Medical Education Research Fund.

The Personalized Medicine Program is cancer care that considers each individual’s genes, environment and lifestyle to identify precision treatments that improve outcomes.



