Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to celebrate wish kids and wishmakers at Prolink Staffing BIG Wish Gala

Friday, March 8, 6:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency



At its ProLink BIG Wish Gala, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (Make-A-Wish OKI) will celebrate the wishes granted last year in southern Ohio and the donors who made it possible.

The gala also will honor the 15th anniversary of wish kid Travis’ book, “The Spider Who Never Gave Up.” In 2004 Make-A-Wish OKI provided Travis, who has cystic fibrosis, the opportunity to write his inspirational children’s book. Since then, he has donated or sold more than 10,000 copies.

oki.wish.org